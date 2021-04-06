Peacocks jobs saved under deal led by EWM executive

Retailer rescued

Peacocks: reopening

Collapsed fashion chain Peacocks has been rescued, with 2,000 jobs saved and at least half of its high street shops.

Administrators confirmed that 200 of the 400 stores have been rescued by a senior executive with support from a consortium of Dubai-based investors.

Steve Simpson, the chief operating officer of Peacocks’ sister company Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM), agreed the deal amid on-off interest from Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley since Peacocks collapsed last November.

… more follows