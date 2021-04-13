Park Holidays adds two Scots venues to portfolio

Expanding group

Deal gives Park Holidays first presence in Scotland

Two Scottish holiday parks have been acquired by major operator Park Holidays UK.

Turnberry Holiday Park near Girvan in Ayrshire, and Silver Sands Holiday Park near Lossiemouth on the Moray Firth, are among nine holiday parks operated by Bridge Leisure, now part of Park Holidays UK. The others are in the West Country, Peak District and Yorkshire.

The acquisition gives Park Holidays UK its first presence in Scotland, and brings to 42 the number of parks operated by the fast-expanding group. Terms were not disclosed.

Park Holidays UK director Tony Clish said that the company has now become one of the largest single providers of park-based family holidays in Britain.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be joining forces with Bridge Leisure which, like us, has invested substantially in their parks over recent years, constantly driving up quality standards,” he said.

“Also, like Park Holidays UK, they have allowed their parks to develop separate individual identities over time which reflect the different areas in which they operate.

“This is something in which we and our customers take great pride, and we will be keen to preserve their distinct character as they continue to expand.

“We will now be committing even more investment to ensuring their facilities and services meet the highest possible standards, and in further upgrading accommodation and infrastructure.

“With Bridge Leisure’s other parks in Cornwall, Devon, the Peak District and Yorkshire, we now have a strong national platform to serve the fast-growing staycation market,” added Tony.

Park Holidays UK was formed more than 35 years ago, and its portfolio of coastal parks has been built up largely in southern England, from Devon in the west to Suffolk in the east.

Bridge Leisure was founded in 2008 and has grown through the acquisition and development of selected holiday parks.