Optiseller hires six in quest for expansion

Optiseller, the Stirling-based e-commerce data platform, has announced six key hires, including Brendan Waters who has joined as chief financial officer.

Mr Waters is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years experience working with entrepreneurial businesses and helping them grow.

Louise Findlay joins as head of HR. She has been involved in the training sector for 18 years most recently being HR/operations director at You Train, the Scottish technology apprenticeship training provider.

Joining as full-time sales director is Stewart Runeckles. He has a wealth of experience in ecommerce, having worked with eBay for seven years before running his own consultancy business. Mr Runeckles will be working closely with Ashley Maroney, who has worked as a consultant with the company for 10 years and has been confirmed as head of partnerships.

Raymond Booth, who has been in a senior role at the company for many years, has been appointed chief technical officer. Sam Clarke has joined as senior product owner.

Richard Falconer, Optiseller COO (pictured), said: “Optiseller is continuing with its ambitious expansion plans as demand for our services rapidly increases. These six new hires are seen as critical to the company’s growth.”