Omega launches Covid test but DHSC contract awaited

Omega, the Scottish medical diagnostics company, has launched its COVID-19 Antigen test, a rapid point-of-care diagnostic test for the detection of active COVID-19 infections.

The launch of the product is the final stage in the commercial roll-out of the product. This lateral flow test is easy to use with throat and nasal swabs, or nasal only, and provides a visual read out in 10 minutes.

Omega said the test has demonstrated “excellent performance characteristics through independent multi-centre validation studies.”

The company remains in discussion with a number of potential commercial partners looking to order the test and to distribute the test on Omega’s behalf and will update shareholders in due course.

It said it is awaiting confirmation from the Department of Health and Social Care on a contract to provide manufacturing capacity for COVID-19 lateral flow antigen tests.

“Omega is not in control of this process but will provide a further update once a test is confirmed,” it said.

The company said it has made good progress towards establishing a lateral flow production capacity of approximately two million tests per week from its Alva facility.

It expects, together with the test to be licensed from the UK Government, to rapidly move towards full utilisation of its capacity of 2 million test per week.

Colin King, CEO, said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of the VISITECT COVID-19 Antigen test. We look forward to updating shareholders on our commercial discussions as they conclude.

“I am pleased to say that we are now producing a wide range of our own tests from our Alva site and we look forward to being notified which test we will produce under the UK Government contract, which will then see us move to production of up to two million tests a week.

“In the meantime, there is much ongoing activity; not only are we producing our own tests, but we are also producing AbC-19 Rapid tests for the UK-RTC in anticipation of forthcoming orders as well as providing additional cassetting and pouching services to the UK Government for other COVID-19 antigen lateral flow tests.”