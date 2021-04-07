North east lawyers combine to launch Esson & Aberdein

New practice

Joni Esson and Rob Aberdein

Two lawyers in the north east have joined forces to launch a new practice – Esson & Aberdein.

Joni Esson, who spent more than 10 years at Stronachs, and Rob Aberdein, formerly of Aberdein Considine and now head of Moray Group, will launch the business this month in Aberdeen’s West End.

A series of appointments of key personnel are expected over the coming weeks.

Ms Esson said: “At first it will mainly be property-related work we are doing, but we have big plans to offer a full suite of client services.”

Mr Aberdein added: “Aberdeen has a lot of legacy firms that have been around for 100 years in various incarnations and are still trading despite themselves.

“There’s another generation of firms that did well during the oil boom and were lucky to be in a market when there was a lot of work. That blunted competitiveness.”