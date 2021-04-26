New partners for Shepherd and Wedderburn

Law

Matt Phillip and Kevin Clancy, two of the new partners

Law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn has promoted four of its lawyers to partner with effect from 1 May.

They are property and infrastructure specialists Nigel Sievwright and Fraser Grant, commercial disputes specialist Matt Phillip, and health and safety/regulatory specialist Kevin Clancy.

Commenting on the new promotions, managing partner Andrew Blain said the promotions were well-deserved.

“We congratulate them on their achievement, and wish them every success as they embark on the next stage of their careers at Shepherd and Wedderburn,” he said.