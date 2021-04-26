Main Menu

New partners for Shepherd and Wedderburn

| April 26, 2021

Matt Phillip and Kevin Clancy, two of the new partners

Law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn has promoted four of its lawyers to partner with effect from 1 May.

They are property and infrastructure specialists Nigel Sievwright and Fraser Grant, commercial disputes specialist Matt Phillip, and health and safety/regulatory specialist Kevin Clancy.

Commenting on the new promotions, managing partner Andrew Blain said the promotions were well-deserved.

“We congratulate them on their achievement, and wish them every success as they embark on the next stage of their careers at Shepherd and Wedderburn,” he said. 

