New chairmen appointed at SPF and CSIC

Kevin Robertson and Andy Outram

Kevin Robertson steps up as the next chairman of the Scottish Property Federation (SPF), taking over from Michaela Sullivan who is joining East Lothian Council as head of planning services and economic development.

Mr Robertson, who is also managing director of KR Developments, starts his tenure as the focus turns to post-pandemic recovery and rejuvenation following a year of severe disruption to the property sector and the wider Scottish economy.

The SPF has recently called for more to be done to attract investment into Scotland’s built environment and has published a recovery focused action plan ahead of the Holyrood elections next month.

The plan sets out a number of ways that the industry and government can work together to reduce barriers to investment, enhance Scotland’s infrastructure and create great places.

CSIC appoints new chairman

Construction Scotland Innovation Centre has appointed Andy Outram as its new chairman.

Mr Outram has worked in the industry for 35 years and is currently lead director for real estate in Scotland at Turner & Townsend.

During his career, he has acted as a project management director on a range of high-profile strategic projects in Scotland including the 2014 Commonwealth Games Athlete’s Village, the SSE Hydro Arena, and The Event Centre Aberdeen (TECA).

He takes over the chairman’s role from Forster Group’s John Forster.