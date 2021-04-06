Main Menu

Investment

N4 Partners boosts team with Wallace and Kerr

| April 6, 2021

Jacqueline Wallace and Andrew Kerr

Investment firm N4 Partners has appointed Jacqueline Wallace as financial controller and Andrew Kerr as director.

Ms Wallace has worked with Morgan Stanley, Babcock Marine Clyde and Edwin James.

Mr Kerr brings a wealth of M&A experience to the role having worked with both RBS Structured Finance and more recently Ernst & Young, where he established the firm’s Scottish regional M&A team. 

He said: “I’m excited to be stepping on board alongside such a highly regarded team, whom I’ve known and admired for some time.”

Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Alistair Forbes

Tech army founder Forbes to chair VizCareer

Recruitment firm VizCareer has hired technology entrepreneur and Scottish Tech Army founder Alistair Forbes asRead More

Harper MacLeod partners

Partner promotions at Scottish law firms

New partner faces at Harper MacLeod (see below) Three Scottish law firms have announced partnerRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.