N4 Partners boosts team with Wallace and Kerr

Jacqueline Wallace and Andrew Kerr

Investment firm N4 Partners has appointed Jacqueline Wallace as financial controller and Andrew Kerr as director.

Ms Wallace has worked with Morgan Stanley, Babcock Marine Clyde and Edwin James.

Mr Kerr brings a wealth of M&A experience to the role having worked with both RBS Structured Finance and more recently Ernst & Young, where he established the firm’s Scottish regional M&A team.

He said: “I’m excited to be stepping on board alongside such a highly regarded team, whom I’ve known and admired for some time.”