Mighty Thunder delivers home win in Scots National

Racing

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Lucinda Russell and Tom Scudamore with the trophy

Mighty Thunder delivered a first home triumph in the Scottish Grand National since Merigo in 2012.

In a powerful drive to the finishing line jockey Tom Scudamore forced the 8/1 shot past the likely winner Dingo Dollar which had gone off 7/1 favourite ahead of eventual third-placed Mister Fogpatches.

Scudamore’s victory made up for the disappointment of having to pull up favourite Cloth Cap which he rode in the Randox Grand National eight days ago.

Mighty Thunder is trained at Linda Russell’s yard in Kinross with her partner and Tom’s father Peter Scudamore.

This latest success for the yard followed victory in the Aintree Grand National with One for Arthur in 2017.

After the race, Scudamore said: “He didn’t have the best of starts and from there it was hard work but he knew where the winning line was.”

But there was disappointment for Blair Campbell who was due to ride Mighty Thunder at Ayr but failed to win his race to recover from hand injuries sustained in a fall at Kelso on 22 March.

Campbell landed Scotland’s longest chase, the Edinburgh National at Musselburgh, in February and he partnered the eight-year-old on 20 of his 25 starts, including all seven wins.