Main Menu

Liquidity restored

M&G reopens property fund after selling retail assets

By a Daily Business reporter | April 20, 2021
Money

Investors withdrew savings

M&G Investments is reopening its £2.1bn property fund, 17 months after it was suspended because of liquidity issues.

The asset manager said the M&G Property Portfolio and its feeder fund, the Feeder of Property Portfolio, will resume dealing on 10 May.

In a statement the company said there is now “suitable liquidity” for client withdrawals, as well for those who want to remain invested.

The fund closed in December 2019 as investors took fright at the looming Brexit deadline and withdrew their savings.

Newsletter

During suspension 38 properties were sold for £702m, reducing the total number of holdings to 54.

In total, 38.8% of the disposals were retail properties, M&G said. It has reduced its exposure to the struggling sector from 38.4% to 28.1% to focus on industrials. The portfolio’s cash position now stands at 33.2%.

Laurence Mumford, chairman of the fund’s authorised corporate director, said: “We deeply regret the inconvenience that suspension has caused our customers and clients.

“The decision to suspend was taken to protect the interests of all of our investors, enabling the fund manager to sell assets in an orderly fashion.”

News, Money, Savings, Pensions & Investments, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Robert-Copeland

Pursuit in UK first with pay pledge to 50 recruits

Robert Copeland: good business A digital marketing and contact centre business is making what isRead More

Growth strategy sees AM Bid add Thomson to board

Experience: Philip Thomson. AM Bid, Scotland’s largest bid and tender specialist, has strengthened its boardRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.