McLaughlin joins Exception as sales director

Alison McLaughlin: ‘enhancing business development’

Exception has bolstered its sales operation with the appointment of Alison McLaughlin as sales director.

Ms McLaughlin joins from Sopra Steria after recently completing a two-year secondment with the digital transformation team in the Scottish Government.

“Having increased our sales capability over the last year, it’s fantastic to bring someone of Alison’s experience and calibre into the company to lead and enhance our business development capability and I am delighted she chose to join us.” said Scott McGlinchey, CEO of Exception.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms McLaughlin said “I am excited to be joining Exception and looking forward to working with the team to build on the company’s success to realise their ambitious growth plans.”

She was recently appointed chairman of ScotlandIS, further demonstrating her expertise and dedication to Scotland’s technology sector.