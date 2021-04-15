Marloe Watch says time right for crypto payments

Currency deal

Keeping watch: Gordon Fraser and Oliver Goffe

Marloe Watch Company, the Perthshire-based manufacturer, has become the first time-piece manufacturer in the world to accept cryptocurrency directly as payment through its website.

It is enabling customers to purchase any of its mechanical watches using popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum and LiteCoin.

The independent watch designer and producer has always been an early adopter of alternative finance models, launching its first product via crowdfunding in 2016.

The business raised a total of £179,194 – surpassing its initial target of £30,000 by almost 500% and has gone on to launch six collections.

With the popularity of cryptocurrencies at an all-time high, attracting millions of new investors in the last six months, the brand’s founders believe cryptocurrencies could pave the way for future customers to explore the brand.

Oliver Goffe, co-founder, said: “We’re really excited to offer crypto-payments as another option for our customers. We’ve seen a growing interest in the last year or so of customers looking to enjoy the profits their crypto-investments have made. It’s a sector that shows no sign of slowing down.”