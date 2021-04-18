Marchant takes chair as Logan Energy boosts board

Hydrogen technology

Hydrogen can be as big as North Sea oil and gas says Ian Marchant

Ian Marchant, former chief executive of Perth-based utility SSE, has been appointed chairman of Scottish hydrogen technology company Logan Energy.

Mr Marchant, currently chairman of Thames Water, is joined on the Logan Energy board by non-executive directors Bob MacDonald, former CEO of specialist technical solutions at Wood, and Derek Mathieson, former chief marketing and technology officer at Baker Hughes.

Bill Ireland, CEO of Logan Energy, said: “These appointments represent a significant reinforcement of our executive team across a breadth of sectors and specialisms.

“Their industry expertise will play an invaluable role in Logan Energy’s growth plans as we scale our operation internationally and cement hydrogen’s role at the forefront of the energy transition.”

Mr Marchant has 30 years of industry experience driving companies at the forefront of the private utility, power generation and clean energy markets.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “It is exciting to get involved in an established business that’s part of a growing industry and I believe that hydrogen can have as big an impact as North Sea Oil and Gas had in the 1970s or the wind industry had in the early 2000s. I look forward to playing my part.”

Mr MacDonald most recently led the consultancy division of multinational engineering business Wood, focusing on the clean energy, automation, nuclear, oil & gas, mining and digital markets.

He brings a wealth of international experience across the energy transition and industrial markets.

Mr Mathieson brings more than 25 years of energy supply chain experience and a reputation of delivering success across a variety of operating and service companies.