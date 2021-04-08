Lownie confirmed as chief executive at Eden Scott

Recruitment

Michelle Lownie: positive numbers

Michelle Lownie, a company co-founder and director at Eden Scott since its inception in 2003, has formally become chief executive after effectively performing this role since March 2020.

Ms Lownie has steered the executive search and selection business through the twin challenges of the pandemic and the Brexit transition period.

During this time, Eden Scott has continued to grow across healthcare, cleantech, life sciences and the wider technology sectors.

Eden Scott’s operations in the tech start-up sector, promoted by sister brand TalentSpark, have proven remarkably resilient, and the firm has delivered customer wins with start-up ventures in biotechnology, fintech, cyber security and spacetech markets.

Guy Martin & Chris Logue, Ms Lownie’s co-directors, continue business development activity alongside their current board roles.

Ms Lownie said: “Our 2020-21 financial year has just drawn to a close, and it looks like we will have some very positive numbers to share; reduced Covid related turnover, yes, but with some very strong profits to report.

“This is great news for the team here as the prior year had been a flat operations year for us, mainly due to Brexit uncertainty, wrought worse by a c£300k dilapidations bill to settle as we moved from our long-held St Andrew Square HQ to more modern, open-plan space overlooking Princes Street.”