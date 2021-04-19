Main Menu

Legal move

Lawyers set up new firm McKee Campbell Morrison

| April 19, 2021

Maureen Matheson, Alan McKee, Fraser Morrison and Stacy Campbell

Four Scottish solicitors have combined to establish a new legal firm based in Glasgow. 

Stacy Campbell, Maureen Matheson, Fraser Morrison and Alan McKee have launched McKee Campbell Morrison (MCM), specialising in corporate, commercial and residential property, private client, dispute resolution and insolvency. 

After over a year of remote working and adapting to ever-changing circumstances as a result of the pandemic, the team – all formerly directors of Macdonald Henderson – decided now is the right time to launch a new venture.

Fraser Morrison, Legal 500 recommended corporate lawyer and managing director of MCM, said: “During the challenges of the past year we have formed a strong bond as we adapted to new ways of working.

“During that period of change we have taken some time to re-evaluate and explore new opportunities, and this has been the catalyst for us to take the leap and start our own firm.”

MCM will launch with four directors, each covering their own specialist areas, along with Victoria Lawson, an experienced and well regarded residential property executive.  The firm has also made further hires, with additional staff joining in the coming months.  

The firm will be based at The Hatrack – a Grade A listed building on Glasgow’s St Vincent Street.

Newsletter

Discussing the rationale for opening a city centre office, Fraser explained: “The past year has shown us we don’t need to be in an office full-time to work efficiently.

“However, we believe there is still a place for traditional office space, and we’re proud to have such a fantastic base in the heart of Glasgow.

“We’ll be adopting a blended model of home and office working as we launch this exciting new venture. We look forward to continued growth and acquiring more talent in existing areas and new sectors where there are opportunities for expansion.”

News, Finance & Law, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Richard Charnock

Aberdeen wins biggest ever charities mandate

Richard Charnock: ‘important development’ Aberdeen Standard Capital (ASC) has secured the £200 million CAF FinancialRead More

Mark Hunter

IPO in sights of Scotch Malt Whisky Society owner

Mark Hunter: ‘privileged’ Artisanal Spirits Company, the owner of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, isRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.