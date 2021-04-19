Lawyers set up new firm McKee Campbell Morrison

Legal move

Maureen Matheson, Alan McKee, Fraser Morrison and Stacy Campbell

Four Scottish solicitors have combined to establish a new legal firm based in Glasgow.

Stacy Campbell, Maureen Matheson, Fraser Morrison and Alan McKee have launched McKee Campbell Morrison (MCM), specialising in corporate, commercial and residential property, private client, dispute resolution and insolvency.

After over a year of remote working and adapting to ever-changing circumstances as a result of the pandemic, the team – all formerly directors of Macdonald Henderson – decided now is the right time to launch a new venture.

Fraser Morrison, Legal 500 recommended corporate lawyer and managing director of MCM, said: “During the challenges of the past year we have formed a strong bond as we adapted to new ways of working.

“During that period of change we have taken some time to re-evaluate and explore new opportunities, and this has been the catalyst for us to take the leap and start our own firm.”

MCM will launch with four directors, each covering their own specialist areas, along with Victoria Lawson, an experienced and well regarded residential property executive. The firm has also made further hires, with additional staff joining in the coming months.

The firm will be based at The Hatrack – a Grade A listed building on Glasgow’s St Vincent Street.

Discussing the rationale for opening a city centre office, Fraser explained: “The past year has shown us we don’t need to be in an office full-time to work efficiently.

“However, we believe there is still a place for traditional office space, and we’re proud to have such a fantastic base in the heart of Glasgow.

“We’ll be adopting a blended model of home and office working as we launch this exciting new venture. We look forward to continued growth and acquiring more talent in existing areas and new sectors where there are opportunities for expansion.”