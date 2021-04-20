Lawson steps up as part of Glampitect growth

Design consultancy

New role: Ellen Lawson

Glampitect, the Edinburgh-based glamping site design consultancy, has named Ellen Lawson as its first head of business operations.

Ms Lawson is promoted from office manager at the firm’s HQ at Lochside Place in the city.

“It’s really exciting to be part of a start up at the outset,” she said. “It’s the beginning of what I hope will be a memorable journey.”

Her appointment comes just months after joining co-founders Calum MacLeod and Ali Young at the consultancy as office manager.

Founded in August 2019, Glampitect is involved in more than 200 glamping projects across Britain, with a move into the Middle East the first phase of a planned global expansion.

Mr MacLeod said: “When Ellen started it was clear to see she was going to go far in the business. This is a quick promotion and that shows a few things: how well Ellen has done, how ready we are to reward hard work and how quickly we are growing as a business.

“Ellen has been pivotal in the hires that have led to us having a 300% staffing increase over the last six months and I can’t wait to see how far she and the business go in the coming months.”