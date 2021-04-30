Jones Whyte acquires McClure Solicitors

Legal deal

New owners: Ross Jones and Greg Whyte

One of Scotland’s oldest law firms, McClure Solicitors, has been acquired by legal practice Jones Whyte.

The transaction sees the existing partners and staff, comprising 84 people, transferring to Glasgow-based Jones Whyte with immediate effect.

They join the current teams working between the two Glasgow offices and at home on flexible working practices.

The McClures Solicitors offices in Glasgow and Greenock will be retained in the short term, however the other 13 satellite offices will close immediately.

The deal involves the goodwill, work-in-progress and certain assets of McClure. No other details of the transaction were disclosed.

Jones Whyte was founded in 2013 by Glasgow-based solicitors Ross Jones and Greg Whyte and serves an expanding client base across the UK.

McClure Solicitors, established in 1853 in Greenock, specialised in private client work, providing services such wills, estate planning, wealth planning, trusts, conveyancing and inheritance planning.

The firm had expanded in recent years by opening two satellite offices in Scotland and 11 satellite offices in England. The Covid-19 pandemic meant that the firm had faced a number of operational difficulties over the last year, which resulted in the firm being placed into administration.

Joint managing partners Ross Jones and Greg Whyte said “This acquisition will further strengthen our position at the forefront of the legal market.

“We very much welcome our new colleagues to the enlarged business, which now sits at over 170 people, and look forward to working with them to ensure all McClure Solicitors clients continue to receive excellent service.

“We have ambitious plans to grow Jones Whyte, and this deal is a major step in that direction.”

Tom MacLennan and Chad Griffin, partner with FRP, were joint administrators.

Lorna Jack, chief executive of the Law Society of Scotland, said: “We are sad to hear that McClure Solicitors has gone into administration. It represents the loss of a highly regarded legal name, with the firm’s long history going back almost 170 years from its original offices in Greenock to operating across the UK.

“There has been ongoing, significant change within the legal services sector in recent years, with a challenging economic environment compounded by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, the legal profession has previously proven itself to be resilient and responsive to change, and this transfer of business represents a major expansion for Jones Whyte. I wish the firm every success for the future.”