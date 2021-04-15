Main Menu

Name disappears

Jenners signage removed from department store

| April 15, 2021

An NHS worker tweeted an image of the signage being removed

The Jenners signage has been removed from the famous Edinburgh department store in a clear confirmation that it will be leaving its historic site after 183 years.

Frasers said in January that it was shutting the store in Princes Street after failing to agree a “fair” rental deal with Danish billionaire landlord Anders Povlsen.

His representatives later said a store would continue to operate from the premises.

Jenners owned by House of Fraser

The way it was: name adorning the building (pic: Terry Murden)

Anders Krogh Vogdrup – the director of AAA United, which owns the building – said it will continue as a store and that the Jenners name would remain. It had given Frasers a substantial rent reduction and rent-free periods to cover the lockdowns.

However, the name appears to be disappearing as signage on boths sides of the building were removed.

It is understood the signage will not be destroyed and is to be stored while a decision is made on whether it will live on.

News, Consumer & Retail, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Money

Canaccord Genuity buys Adam & Co division

Cash will paid up-front Canadian wealth manager Canaccord Genuity is acquiring the wealth management businessRead More

New-units-at-former-Rolls-Royce-site-Hillington

Industry units planned for former Rolls-Royce site

New units: site will be transformed The former site of the Rolls-Royce engine factory atRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.