Jenners signage removed from department store

Name disappears

An NHS worker tweeted an image of the signage being removed

The Jenners signage has been removed from the famous Edinburgh department store in a clear confirmation that it will be leaving its historic site after 183 years.

Frasers said in January that it was shutting the store in Princes Street after failing to agree a “fair” rental deal with Danish billionaire landlord Anders Povlsen.

His representatives later said a store would continue to operate from the premises.

The way it was: name adorning the building (pic: Terry Murden)

Anders Krogh Vogdrup – the director of AAA United, which owns the building – said it will continue as a store and that the Jenners name would remain. It had given Frasers a substantial rent reduction and rent-free periods to cover the lockdowns.

However, the name appears to be disappearing as signage on boths sides of the building were removed.

It is understood the signage will not be destroyed and is to be stored while a decision is made on whether it will live on.