Iomart promotes Christie to chief operating officer

Iomart Group, the Glasgow-based cloud computing company, has appointed Neil Christie as chief operating officer.

Mr Christie has worked in the cloud computing industry for more than 10 years and has previously been running the infrastructure as a service side of the business.

Reece Donovan, CEO, said the appointment will “enhance our structure and processes in order to deliver on our long-term growth strategy.”

After training as a chartered accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mr Christie jointly ran a web hosting company, which iomart acquired in 2011. He is a member of the technical and IT faculty committees for the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

His appointment follows the recent hiring of Sharon Mars Leach as chief marketing officer.