Innis & Gunn strengthens marketing team

Brewing

Brewer Innis & Gunn has bolstered its in-house marketing team. Marketing investment in the business has also increased by a further six figures on the previous year, as the brewer seeks to continue momentum and further build awareness in England.

Fiona Kennie, pictured, has been appointed director of marketing and brings 20 years experience across a variety of strategic roles, spanning the breadth of the global drinks industry.

Ms Kennie will shape a marketing strategy to drive brand growth by increasing brand strength and creating further consumer demand across international, on-trade, off-trade and E-commerce sales channels, which will also enhance and support the brewer’s recently announced distribution partnership with C&C Group.

Steph Forsyth has already joined in the role of PR and internal communications manager and will handle all communications in the UK and internationally. She brings a wealth of experience to the company from a decade in agency, which has included work on campaigns across food and drink, travel and tourism and public sector.

Two newly-created roles aim to strengthen the digital strategy and online shop efficiency.

Lauren Baillie joins as social media editor and will focus on maintaining and building the company’s social presence. E-Commerce executive Natalie Brennan will lead the E-Commerce strategy.

The range of beers will be managed by Robb Hamlin and Neil Sharp in their respective marketing manager roles, with each focussing and leading on a specific portfolio of beers.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder, Innis & Gunn said: “I have never been more confident in the future of Innis & Gunn than I am now, and this is partly due to our new marketing team. With Fiona at the helm, we have a clear brand positioning and clear strategy and the right internal expertise across the new team, ready to deliver.”