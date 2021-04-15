Industry units planned for former Rolls-Royce site

£14m scheme

New units: site will be transformed

The former site of the Rolls-Royce engine factory at Hillington Park, Glasgow, will be revived as a major hub of industry under a £14m redevelopment project.

The 132,774 sq ft development, which sits on a site of more than six acres, will help meet increasing demand from the industrial sector for modern commercial units.

It is the biggest speculative new build scheme on Scotland’s largest industrial estate for 25 years and is part of Frasers Property UK’s continued investment in the estate. Frasers Property UK purchased the majority of the estate in 2017.

Hillington Park, which is already home to about 500 organisations employing over 8,000 people, is adjacent to the M8 motorway, seven miles west of Glasgow and three miles from the Airport.

The new Hillington West 100 & 200 development will see 13 new units with large secure yards ranging from 5,093 sq ft to 25,467 sq ft completed and available to the market by the first quarter of 2022. Scottish construction company Muir Construction has been awarded the project.

Grant Edmondson, commercial director at Hillington Park said the development is a “substantial commitment” to the Glasgow industrial market by Frasers Property.

Rolls-Royce located to the site in 1939 and began manufacturing the Merlin engines for the likes of the Spitfire aircraft. The site has been vacant for more than 15 years.

“We know the market lacks a supply of high quality, modern premises with large, secure yards,” said Mr Edmondson.

“With Hillington Park’s central location in the heart of Scotland’s busiest commercial region, we anticipate strong demand. This is the first phase with scope to offer a further 360,000 sq ft of new industrial development in the new Hillington West zone over the next few years.”