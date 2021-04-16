Main Menu

Financial management

Herkes leaves St James’s Place for Gilson Gray role

| April 16, 2021

Law firm Gilson Gray’s financial management business has appointed Steve Herkes as managing director.

Mr Herkes, who joins from St James’s Place, will be responsible for the strategic direction of the business, including securing business opportunities.

He will also be directly involved in recruitment, as well as leading merger and acquisition activity.  

At St James’s Place he was head of business and also regional manager and led its financial planning.

At Gilson Gray FM he will work alongside managing partner, Alastair Lindsay, who will direct his focus to client matters and into developing a niche private client offering.

