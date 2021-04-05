Help your business by developing a global mindset

Tartan Day preview
RUSSELL DALGLEISH says thinking internationally will open doors to growth
There will be no marching bands but this year’s Tartan Day celebrations could be one of the most memorable, says KENDRA BYERS
Scottish Business Network has appointed five voluntary ambassadors helping to promote Scottish interests around the world.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *
Comment:*
Name:
*
E-Mail:
*
Website:
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.