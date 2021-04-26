Health oils firm Voyager to float on Aquis exchange

Scots firm lists

Nick Tulloch: ‘significant growth’

Voyager, the Perth-based health and wellness company established to supply Cannabidiol and hemp seed oil products, is seeking admission to the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in the second quarter.

The Aquis Stock Exchange is a stock market providing primary and secondary markets for equity and debt products.

In February Voyager launched a crowdfunding campaign through Seedrs, raising £874,000. This month it has raised a further £741,000 through a private fundraise, including a commitment of £100,000 from Greencare Capital, the Aquis-listed investment company focused on medicinal cannabis and related areas.

Voyager’s directors believe that a significant opportunity exists in the CBD market due to the forecast growth and ongoing regulatory changes.

Nick Tulloch, CEO of Voyager, said: “We believe this is a sector with significant growth potential and our focus has been on building our product range alongside a robust approach to assurance and compliance as strong foundations to build the brand and the business.

“The Voyager team has extensive industry experience and our oversubscribed crowdfunding along with the strong support in our more recent fundraising underlines the significant investor appetite for our approach.

“At the time of our crowdfunding campaign in February 2021, we were clear with investors that our aspirations were to take Voyager onto the public markets when the time was right.

“The progress made by the business, coupled with strong investor backing, has enabled us to realise these plans far more rapidly than we originally envisaged.

“We believe that Aquis provides an ideal platform for Voyager to continue to build its profile and provide our investors with liquidity whilst maintaining the Company’s EIS-qualifying status.”