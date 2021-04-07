Hampden to welcome 12,000 fans for Euro 2020

Venue confirmed

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Hampden Park: host venue

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that spectators will be allowed to attend Euro 2020 matches hosted at Hampden Park.

Scotland, Spain and Romania all confirmed they would agree to 25% capacity.

Amid continuing uncertainty surrounding some venues – notably Dublin – Ms Stugeon said up to 12,000 will be allowed to watch Scotland’s matches in the delayed tournament in Glasgow as planned.

Scotland will open their campaign against the Czech Republic on 14 June.

The national stadium will host Croatia’s meeting with the Czechs four days later, followed by Croatia v Scotland on 22 June, and a last-16 game on 29 June.

A decision on whether there will be a Fan Zone in the city will be made at the end of April.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m delighted we have been able to confirm that, thanks to Scotland’s progress in suppressing COVID-19, 12,000 spectators will be able to attend Hampden for the four EURO 2020 games this summer.

“This is a significant moment which celebrates just how far Scotland has come in tackling the COVID pandemic. Allowing fans to come together to watch Scotland play at our national stadium is a huge milestone, thanks to the dedication of fans sticking to the public health guidance.

“The restrictions set out over the last year have been really difficult for everyone – but I am looking forward to joining the Tartan Army in cheering on Scotland in June at Hampden Park.

“The country has delivered for the fans – now it’s all eyes on the team to deliver the results.”

Dublin doubt

The Football Association of Ireland has told UEFA that it cannot guarantee a minimum number of spectators at the four matches scheduled for Dublin this summer.

The admission creates a real possibility that the games will now be allocated to another country – with England a potential candidate.

There is also continuing concern for Germany and France which are seeing dramatic rises in Covid case numbers.

The Italian Football Federation aid Rome’s Stadio Olimpico will welcome spectators, and the Dutch authorities will allow 12,000 to attend matches at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena.

Snooker capacity

The final of the World Snooker Championship will be played in front of a capacity crowd at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, in May.

Fans will be allowed to attend in increasing numbers throughout the event, starting at 33% capacity.

World Snooker said face coverings will be required in the venue but social distancing “will not be expected” as the number of fans increases.