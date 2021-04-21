Growth strategy sees AM Bid add Thomson to board

Joins as bid director

By a Daily Business reporter |

Experience: Philip Thomson.

AM Bid, Scotland’s largest bid and tender specialist, has strengthened its board with the appointment of Philip Thomson as bid director.

Mr Thomson, 53, is the first company director appointed to the business since managing director David Gray in October 2017 and joins as part of an ongoing growth strategy.

He brings significant experience having worked with bidding teams across the UK and Ireland in a range of sectors and industries, from central and local government to education, healthcare, manufacturing, construction and pharmaceuticals.

The role will see him head up the bid team, comprised of bid managers and writers, with a remit to deliver the consistently high 80%+ bid success rates achieved by the business, even through the 2020/21 pandemic period.

Based in the Falkirk area but originally from Brighton, Mr Thomson’s background was in operational facilities management before migrating into bidding 12 years ago. He led bids and tenders for FM businesses within several tier one construction companies before broadening out to offer highly successful bid and tender consultancy services within all sectors across the UK and Ireland.

AM Bid managing director David Gray said: “Philip is a professionally certified bid practitioner who brings a wealth of experience in leading high-performance bid teams operating at Director level, and is a great fit for us. We are all looking forward to working with Philip and continuing to grow the business as we expand our client base and service offerings.”

Mr Thomson’s appointment sees him join founder Andrew Morrison, MD David Gray, company secretary Emma Morrison and non-executive finance director Carrie Campbell on the board of AM Bid.

It has been a busy period of recruitment for the firm, which has also appointed Chantelle Seaborn as senior bid manager, while Christine Hornshaw has taken on the role of business development manager.

Blair Young also recently joined the company as a business development analyst, recruited through the UK Government’s Kickstart scheme, with another two Kickstart applications in the pipeline in the weeks ahead with vacancies for a marketing executive and bid executive set to be filled. All three will receive induction and ongoing role-specific training from experienced AM Bid staff as part of their placements.