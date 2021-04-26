Glasgow Whisky acquires Highlands distillery

First deal

Tromie Mills (pic: VisitCairngorm)

Glasgow Whisky has announced the purchase of Tromie Mills Distillery in Drumguish, Kingussie.

It is Glasgow Whisky’s first distillery and it plans to invest in a contemporary, more environmentally sustainable and energy efficient plant, whilst remaining sympathetic to the heritage of the site in the Cairngorms National Park.

The current tenant, Speyside Distillers, will continue to operate from the Drumguish site until its lease expires in Spring 2025 when it intends to relocate to a new distillery. The refurbishment of the Drumguish site by Glasgow Whisky will begin at that time.

Since being founded in 2007, Glasgow Whisky has established itself in both bulk exports and branded cased sales. Owners Graham Taylor and Stuart Hendry have more than 70 years of combined industry experience.

Mr Taylor said: “The addition of a distillery in Drumguish is an exciting and natural progression as we continue to build for the future.

“We have seen significant growth in all areas of our Scotch whisky brands and products across the globe.”

Mr Hendry continued: “Our plans for the distillery will give us the opportunity to celebrate an established and known site, whilst bringing it into the 21st century in terms of distilling innovation, sustainability and production methods. We are extremely excited to have this opportunity to evolve our business.”