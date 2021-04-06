Main Menu

Glasgow lager brand enters Dragons’ Den

| April 6, 2021

Jason Clarke (left) and Charlie Craig pictured in the Dragons’ Den

Glasgow-based Gen!us Brewing will be appearing on the new BBC One series of Dragons’ Den.

Co-founders Jason Clarke and Charlie Craig will ask for £120,000 of equity funding to grow their craft beer business.

As a former TV director, Mr Clarke hoped his experience in the studio helps their case, but found presenting to the panel was challenging.

“I wasn’t fazed by the filming environment, but pitching to the Dragons is another matter,” he said.

Mr Craig, the company’s operations director, said: “It’s well known the Dragons like to drill into your numbers and so we prepared thoroughly – turnover, margins, you name it – so with the cameras rolling and the Dragons firing questions left and right, there was certainly no place to hide.”

Gen!us is the UK’s first light lager. Although the company is headquartered in Scotland the beer is brewed at the Eagle Brewery in Bedfordshire.

 

