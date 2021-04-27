Main Menu

After record results

Genoa Black launches consultancy division

| April 27, 2021

Gaynor Duthie: ‘natural next step’

Scottish business strategy adviser Genoa Black has announced record results and has launched a management consultancy arm.

Turnover and profit for the Edinburgh firm rose 26% to £423,000 over the previous year on turnover 24% higher.

The firm secured 25 new clients last year – in sectors such as energy, food and drink, life sciences and manufacturing – and has taken on five staff with a further eight hires planned.

The new division – known as Genoa Strategy – has opened an office in George Street and is being by led Gaynor Duthie who was appointed managing partner last year.

“This is a natural next step for the business,” says Ms Duthie.

