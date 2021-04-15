Main Menu

Corporate finance

FRP builds six-strong restructuring team

| April 15, 2021

Stuart Robb and Michelle Elliot

Specialist business advisory firm FRP has appointed a six-strong restructuring team, which includes partners Stuart Robb and Michelle Elliot based in Glasgow.

Mr Robb specialises in contentious insolvency and corporate restructuring. He has 25 years experience working on formal insolvency appointments across a wide variety of sectors.

With more than 20 years’ experience, Ms Elliot is a qualified chartered accountant and insolvency practitioner.

They join FRP with director Ricky O’Kane, senior manager James Dempster, manager Julie Millar, and senior relationship manager Donald Shanks. The move will establish an on-the-ground presence for FRP in Glasgow.

Jeremy French, COO of FRP, said the appointments strengthen the firm’s presence in the central belt.

