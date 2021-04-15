Frog hires Iomart’s Robertson in comms role

Jane Robertson: new role

Tech-driven wellness company Frog Systems has completed the recruitment of its senior leadership team with a second hire from cloud computing firm Iomart.

The Glasgow-based start-up has appointed Jane Robertson as director of communications as it continues to commercialise its pioneering online platform.

Ms Robertson, a former BBC, and Sky Sports presenter, has been a communications and content manager at Iomart since 2011.

Frog recently recruited Paul Jeffrey also from iomart, as chief operations officer.

Ms Robertson will work alongside newly-recruited director of content, Stuart Duncan, to help showcase Frog’s innovative, video-led digital hub.

The company, headed by industry veterans Sir Rod Aldridge and Nick Kuenssberg, has been on a rapid path to growth since its launch last summer, following a £1.8million injection of capital funding.

Frog has already marketed its free-to-use software to a number of high-level clients across a range of sectors, including corporates, financial and professional services, higher education, housing, arts and membership and governing bodies to implement the platform.

The platform allows users to watch videos of people’s lived experiences of a range of difficult life issues and signposts them to support organisations in their area.

Real-time, anonymised data generated identifies issues that are affecting users, helping clients to make important decisions about where they invest resources.