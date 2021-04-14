Fringe admits shape of event still unknown

As regisrtration opens...

By our Arts Correspondent |

Organisers have opened for registration (pic: Terry Murden)

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society is preparing for the return of performances this year with show registration opening on 5 May – but admits it still does not know how this year’s event will look.

Artists and venues will be able to register Fringe shows until the end of the festival. Tickets will go on sale for audiences in early summer.

“As Scotland navigates its roadmap out of lockdown, much is still unknown about what the Fringe will look like this August. However, a range of scenarios are being prepared for, from socially distanced live events to digital offerings,” the Society said in a statement.

It is supporting artists and audiences to find and book work online across a range of platforms, including the brand-new Fringe Player. This online platform aims to bring some festival magic into homes across the world, while providing a secure platform for artists, companies and venues to host their shows. The platform is available to any registered 2021 Fringe show or venue to use.

The Edinburgh International Festival yesterday announced that it would see the return of live events outdoors, using large pavilions.

Any live performance registered as part of the 2021 Fringe will be expected to adhere to public health guidance from the Scottish Government.

Audiences can search, browse and buy tickets to both online and in-person work through tickets.edfringe.com. More details on individual shows and Fringe 2021 will be available in early summer.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said: “We’re delighted to be able to open registration for 2021. Of course, we’re still very much in planning mode as we await further updates from the Scottish Government, but this feels like a hugely positive step in the right direction.

“Through the work being created across the various digital platforms, including the Fringe Player, artists have a brilliant opportunity to reach audiences and communities all over the world. I look forward to seeing how our Fringe creatives use these platforms in 2021 and beyond.”

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe will take place from 6 -30 August.