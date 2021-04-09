Frasers Covid costs; Wood hydrogen deal; Nucleus offer

Daily Business Live

8.15am: Markets pause

The FTSE 100 opened the final session of the week on the backfoot as investors took stock of a largely positive run that has see it close in on the 7000 mark. The index was trading at 6,922.75, down 19.47 (0.28%).

7am: Frasers sees more impairments

Frasers Group said it may face extra non-cash impairments of at least £200m due to “almost certain” further Covid-19 restrictions.

It said it had based the decision on government statements outlining Britain’s path out of lockdown restrictions.

The company, which includes Sports Direct and Evans cycles, said it “currently anticipates making material accounting non-cash impairments to freehold properties, other Property, Plant & Equipment, and IFRS 16 Right of Use Assets which could be in excess of £200m.”

7am: Wood hydrogen deal

Wood, the global consulting and engineering company, has entered into a new, three-year engineering framework agreement with Norway-based NEL Hydrogen.

The Aberdeen company will work with NEL Hydrogen to help deliver large-scale green hydrogen production plants and play a leading role in the transition towards an integrated, lower carbon future.

Craig Shanaghey, president of Wood’s operations across Europe, Middle East, and Africa, said: “If the world is going to realise the potential of hydrogen as a sustainable, clean, and plentiful energy vector, a vast increase in production is necessary.”

7am: Nucleus takeover offer

The offer document for Nucleus will be published on 13 April following an agreement with James Hay to change the terms of the £145m takeover of the Edinburgh wrap platform.

The two announced on 30 March that the acquisition would be via an offer instead of a court-sanctioned scheme in order to satisfy the demands of shareholders.

All other aspects of the timetable remain unchanged. The first closing date will continue to be the date falling 21 days following the date on which the offer document is published.

Overnight markets

CMC’s Michael Hewson says European markets look set to open in positive territory this morning, as they look to continue where they left off yesterday.

US markets finished higher with another record close for the S&P500 – 4097 – led predominantly by the tech sector.

The Dow Jones index closed 57 points higher and the S&P 500 rose 17 points.

In Japan this morning, the Nikkei 225 has advanced 204 points but in Hong Kong the Hang Seng index is down 212 points.