Main Menu

Team building

Four ambassadors added to Scottish Business Network

By a Daily Business reporter | April 12, 2021
Four ambassadors for SBN

Scottish Business Network has announced four additional ambassadors, based in the US.

They are: Sabine Klahr in Salt Lake City, Utah; Eric McAleer in Baltimore, Maryland; Adam Drufke in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Alec Brasier in the San Francisco Bay Area. 

“Each of these individuals brings immediate capacity, talent, and depth,” said Ian Houston, SBN President USA.

“In addition to these locations, we have ambassadors in New York, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, plus several global advisors and board members in different US locations.”

SBN recently announced Lindsey Ormond in Minneapolis and Tracy McFall Austin in Seattle, as ambassadors.

“The Scottish Business Network  will continue to work with partners and friends of Scotland in a collaborative and complementary way,” said Mr Houston. 

“That value has been central to our approach. Those interactions have been incredibly powerful and amplifying. Team Scotland is Strong!”

Scottish Business Network No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Russell Dalgleish

Collaboration the key to Scotland’s future

RUSSELL DALGLEISH says Tartan Day interviews revealed the importance of working together

David Sole audio

Podcast: Fraser Allen talks to David Sole

Business coach and former rugby international DAVID SOLE shares insights into his rugby and business experiences, including the importance of humility and emotional intelligence in our leaders.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.