Footballer backed vegan eaterie heads to St James

Erpingham House plan

Russell Martin: vegan footballer

Vegan restaurant Erpingham House back by two footballers is to open in Edinburgh, its third outpost.

It will join Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace, the food hall located in the city’s new St James Quarter.

Erpingham House will serve a 100% plant-based menu that focuses on modern vegan cuisine led by group head chef Meg Greenacre.

The small chain was founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Loui Blake and footballers Declan Rudd of Preston North End and Russell Martin, a former Scotland and Rangers defender and current Milton Keynes Dons coach.

It launched its first site in Norwich and last year opened a second restaurant on Brighton’s Duke Street following a £250,000 private funding round. A pop-up also opened in London’s Covent Garden.

The restaurant, bar and café concept focuses on a mantra of ‘eat plants and be kind’, is free from single-use plastics, and offsets carbon emissions by planting trees.

Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace is the brainchild of Mac & Wild founders Andy Waugh and Calum Mackinnon.

The 16,600sq ft food hall will contain three bars, eight food stalls and four speciality retailers, with open-plan seating for about 400 people.

The St James Quarter at the east end of Princes Street is due to open on 24 June.