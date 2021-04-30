Flat pack building block firm secures investor backing

Seed funding

Andrew Vincent: interim CEO

A Scottish start-up behind flat-pack building blocks made from recycled plastic has secured a six-figure seed funding package.

QuickBlock has received more than £250,000 and has sets its sights on global market opportunities within agriculture, humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

The investment from Equity Gap and Scottish Enterprise will help create a handful of jobs and secure the long-term appointment of its interim CEO, Andrew Vincent.

QuickBlock was conceived by architect Hugh Fisher whose vision was to build refugee housing in the Middle East by recycling the plastic that litters parts of the region’s landscape.

The company has recently worked with students from Oxford University as part of an industry skills development programme to develop the block’s deployment within the humanitarian market.

Additionally, it has been further tested in a variety of applications and the company is seeking partners in the construction industry that see the benefits of the time-saving and sustainable technology.

Caitlyn Hughes, Relationship Manager at Equity Gap, said: “This innovative new building technology will help meet the challenges faced by a variety of sectors where speed, reusability and sustainability are priorities.

“Products like QuickBlock can enable a greener future and put Scotland at the forefront of the technologies that will support the country’s drive to net zero. This funding will allow the company to expand the team, increase focus on sales and marketing, and deliver new product improvements.”

Chairman Tom Thomson said: ”Our investors’ commitment validates and supports our ambition to make QuickBlock one of Scotland’s major business successes. We are now recruiting for a further three new members of staff and ramping up output as the product gains appeal in diverse markets.”