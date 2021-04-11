Ex-footballer franchises Soccer Stars Academy

Sports business

Soccer Starts Academy has been a success

Former professional footballer, Mark Molloy, is looking to build on the success he has enjoyed since launching Soccer Stars Academy nearly four years ago by launching the business as a franchise.

The academy, based in Airdrie, is a thriving children’s fun football class provider for children aged under nine.

Mr Molloy, along with his wife Siobhan, set it up after realising there were limited quality football classes suited to their three-year-old son Louie.

It is now running 28 classes a week, coaching more than 500 children, across Airdrie, Coatbridge, Cumbernauld, East Kilbride, Hamilton, Motherwell and Wishaw.

“We decided to franchise the business as it was the only way we could keep up with the overwhelming demand,” said Mr Molloy, who played for a number of clubs including Celtic, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Everton.

“A franchisee could realistically have their SSA business in place, and up and running, within two months.”