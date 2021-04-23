Edge finalists pitch for share of £1 million prize pot

Growth firms contest

Supporter: Sir Tom Hunter (pic: Terry Murden)

Nineteen emerging enterprises will pitch for a share of £1 million in the latest Scottish Edge competition for small businesses.

They are on a shortlist chosen from a record 305 applications, up 24% on the round average.

Female-led businesses including female co-founders represented 57% of applications.

The shortlisted companies will make their case to a panel of judges who include Willie Watt of Scottish National Investment Bank; Judith Cruickshank of Natwest Bank; Debbie Wake of MyWay Digital Health; Ross Tuffee of Iceberg.tech; and Andy Lothian of Insights Group.

Long term supporter and funder of Scottish EDGE, Sir Tom Hunter will be joined in conversation by a yet to be announced special guest.

The successful companies in the various categories will be announced on 25 May, with prizes ranging from £10,000 up to £150,000 in either a grant only or 50/50 grant/loan split format.

Full list of Finalists:

Bare Bones Chocolate Ltd – A small-batch chocolate factory from Glasgow, handcrafting single-origin chocolate and hot chocolate

– A small-batch chocolate factory from Glasgow, handcrafting single-origin chocolate and hot chocolate Bug Bakes – Bug Bakes dog food is made with insect protein reducing your dog’s carbon pawprint by up to 99%.

– Bug Bakes dog food is made with insect protein reducing your dog’s carbon pawprint by up to 99%. Cascade Water Products – Developing the first commercial short retention micro-greywater recycling system which is carbon negative and simple to use.

– Developing the first commercial short retention micro-greywater recycling system which is carbon negative and simple to use. DARe-3D – Aiming to become the UK’s premier drone kit hire provider for other CAA qualified businesses and UAV pilots, with a unique website/hire platform.

– Aiming to become the UK’s premier drone kit hire provider for other CAA qualified businesses and UAV pilots, with a unique website/hire platform. Dyneval – Technology offering reliable measurements of semen quality using portable equipment, currently focused on supporting reproduction in the livestock industry.

– Technology offering reliable measurements of semen quality using portable equipment, currently focused on supporting reproduction in the livestock industry. East Coast Cured – Produces a range of continental style dry-cured meats using premium Scottish produce sourced from local farms.

– Produces a range of continental style dry-cured meats using premium Scottish produce sourced from local farms. Gecko Glazing – A unique secondary glazing system, which cuts window heat loss by half but costs 90% less than double glazing.

– A unique secondary glazing system, which cuts window heat loss by half but costs 90% less than double glazing. Home Help Me Care – Providing a unique care service for elderly people in the comfort of their own homes across Edinburgh.

– Providing a unique care service for elderly people in the comfort of their own homes across Edinburgh. Ice and Fire Distillery – Creates, distills and bottles craft small-batch premium gin and rum, and also venturing into tourism through a visitor centre.

– Creates, distills and bottles craft small-batch premium gin and rum, and also venturing into tourism through a visitor centre. Insure Apps Technology Ltd – An Insurtech business providing claims app solutions to insurance brokers, insurers and end-users.

– An Insurtech business providing claims app solutions to insurance brokers, insurers and end-users. LiberEat Ltd – Technology that identifies allergens in groceries, menu options and recipes, and an app that shows users exactly what they can have from an allergen perspective.

– Technology that identifies allergens in groceries, menu options and recipes, and an app that shows users exactly what they can have from an allergen perspective. Ocean Plastic Pots – Sustainable Plant Pots using recycled polypropylene from discarded rope, fishing net and beach plastic. Created by a deep-sea diver and manufactured in Scotland.

– Sustainable Plant Pots using recycled polypropylene from discarded rope, fishing net and beach plastic. Created by a deep-sea diver and manufactured in Scotland. QuickBlock Ltd – A flat-packed, interlocking building system made from 100% recycled plastic. Its easy to use stacking design means you can build almost anything without specialist skills, materials or tools.

– A flat-packed, interlocking building system made from 100% recycled plastic. Its easy to use stacking design means you can build almost anything without specialist skills, materials or tools. Revive Eco Ltd – A circular startup protecting the environment by making coffee the world’s most sustainable commodity by collecting used coffee grounds and converting them into a range of high-value chemicals.

– A circular startup protecting the environment by making coffee the world’s most sustainable commodity by collecting used coffee grounds and converting them into a range of high-value chemicals. Saulderson Media – A premium talent management and influencer marketing agency exclusively managing a roster of high profile social influencers (specifically in gaming and esports) who are responsible for millions of monthly impressions.

– A premium talent management and influencer marketing agency exclusively managing a roster of high profile social influencers (specifically in gaming and esports) who are responsible for millions of monthly impressions. Talent on Leave – Customises and implements parent employee engagement solutions, providing corporate clients with parent network, coaching, policy, training and process support.

– Customises and implements parent employee engagement solutions, providing corporate clients with parent network, coaching, policy, training and process support. Treen – A vegan fashion retailer bringing positive impact brands to the conscious shopper. Focused on making sure that customers don’t have to choose between style and sustainability.

– A vegan fashion retailer bringing positive impact brands to the conscious shopper. Focused on making sure that customers don’t have to choose between style and sustainability. Waterwhelm – Has developed a game-changing technology that produces drinking water from almost any source.

– Has developed a game-changing technology that produces drinking water from almost any source. Whereverly Ltd – A travel tech company providing a tourism and cultural data management system to destination marketing organisations (DMOs).