Ecosystem unites to stage Tech for Good Summit

Not for profit support

Tech Army co-founders Alistair Forbes and Pete Jaco

Scotland’s technology ecosystem will come together next week to exchange ideas on how they can help the non-profit and third sectors.

The inaugural ‘Tech for Good Summit Scotland’ on 28 April is a joint effort by the Scottish Tech Army, ScotlandIS, charity regulator OSCR and Scotland’s digital skills academy, CodeClan.

It is a direct response to mobilising Scotland’s digital expertise in helping the widespread need for support in areas such as non-profit/third sector organisations and the public sector.

“There is a huge amount of tech for good going on in Scotland and this amazing ecosystem has been transforming organisations and lives over the past year as it has responded to organisations in need,” said Alistair Forbes, co-Founder and CEO of the Scottish Tech Army.

“Now, however, we have an opportunity to ‘switch things up’ a bit by drawing all the components of this ecosystem to one place for a day of discussion, debate, discovery and challenge.

“Our aim is to find ways to aggregate all our efforts and amplify their impact by co-ordinating the many initiatives that already exist – as well as stimulating new collaborations.”

The summit will welcome participants from across the whole tech for good ecosystem both here and from further afield – charities, business leaders, educators, SMEs, public sector and volunteers.

The keynote addresses will come from Amanda Renteria, CEO of Code for America and Shonaig Macpherson, chairman of the Robertson Trust.

Ms Macpherson will give a funder’s perspective on digitisation in the third sector. Ms Renteria will share best practices from one of the world’s leading Tech for Good organisations.

The interactive panel sessions feature many well-known experts and personalities from across the Scottish economy who will gather to debate on topics including the state of the tech for good ecosystem in Scotland, how to be an agile charity, how to use your specialist skills for the greater good and how to aggregate and amplify efforts for a greater effect.

Hosts include Peter Proud, CEO of Forrit and Jane Morrison-Ross, CEO of South of Scotland Enterprise. Panelists include Alice Piterova, MD of AI for Good, Iain McCorquodale, Head of Core Banking at RBS and Theresa Shearer, Group CEO of ENABLE Scotland.

A particular highlight of the day is the Volunteers Assemble Challenge. Charities and third sector organisations are submitting videos – so-called “Digital Sparks” – outlining who they are, what particular digital problem they are facing, how it affects their organisation and laying down the challenge for a digital solution.

At the virtual event, volunteers will assemble in teams and be given just over two hours to ask questions and propose an innovative solution. These will be voted on by the plenary, and the Scottish Tech Army is committed to seeing to fruition the three most popular projects in collaboration with the teams and organisations. Volunteers are already signing up from across the tech ecosystem.

The event represents a significant milestone for the Scottish Tech Army: exactly one year on from its launch.

The event is free to attend but attendees are welcome to make a donation. Further information and registration here:https://tfgscot21.scottishtecharmy.org/