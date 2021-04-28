East Kilbride consultancy Soben heads to Chicago

US expansion

Scott Smyth: disrupting the market

Soben, a quantity surveying and commercial management consultancy headquartered in East Kilbride, is opening an office in Chicago to serve clients in the US, Mexico and Chile.

It has hired Joe Cusick as North America CEO to lead a team of 11 consultants.

Soben’s specialised construction solutions include cost management, estimating, commercial management, project controls, and bills of quantities.

Its US expansion was supported by Scottish Development International through grant funding received via its International Manager for Hire programme.

Scott Smyth, Founder and CEO of Soben, said: “For the past ten years our construction consultancy solutions have been disrupting the market in the UK and Europe.

“We’ve now seen strong demand for our services in North America, especially as the US economy begins to reopen and infrastructure spending reaches historic levels.

“Joe has a deep understanding of commercial and industrial real estate, data centres, life sciences, infrastructure, and energy industries. We’re thrilled to have him at the helm of our expanding North American operation as we celebrate 10 years in business.”

Soben’s 90-strong UK team has completed commissions on high profile projects such as Vauxhall’s One Nine Elms and Aykon Tower, Euston Station and High Speed 2. It has worked with clients on data centre projects in the UK, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Soben’s new US team plans to focus on developer clients in the mission critical, data centre, infrastructure, life sciences, and renewable energy sectors.