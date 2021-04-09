Duffy podcast aims to take cryptic out of crypto

Money advice

Jim Duffy: making cryptocurrency ‘less scary’

Scottish Cryptocurrency enthusiast and investor Jim Duffy has launched his debut podcast The Crypto Standard which looks to take the ‘cryptic out of crypto’.

Through a deep dive into all facets of the industry he looks at what it is, how to get started, and deciphers the industry lingo.

“This show is not about the usual Bitcoin and cryptocurrency “to the moon” male-oriented fraternity,” said the former head of the startup accelerator Entrepreneurial Spark.

“Rather, it is all about simplifying crypto for all to make it less scary, more understandable and more fun for a family audience. A huge thanks to Gokhshtein Media and Zumo for helping in this mission.”

With a view to being accessible to all, the show aims to make crypto a staple of the mainstream with more emphasis on how easy it is to get involved.

Co-host and nephew Jordan stated: “The show is designed to be listened to by everyone from your grandson to your granny – crypto isn’t something that only a select few can get access to and for young people especially it’s a sector that is booming, while very normal.”

Indeed, amongst millennials especially, cryptocurrency shows no signs of slowing, with a recent Zumo consumer survey showing that over 50% of 18–24-year-olds believing it will be accepted as a form of payment in the next 10 years.

Zumo marketing director Amelie Arras said: “Our mission at Zumo is to make the benefit of blockchain and cryptocurrencies accessible for all. To do that, it means taking the cryptic out of crypto.

“It’s great to be working with Jim, together we will bring fun and accessibility to the space. I invite fellow women who are in the space to now contact us, and speak about their stories.”

David Gokhshtein, The Founder at Gokhshtein Media and CEO of PAC Protocol stated, “We at Gokhshtein Media are extremely passionate on making cryptocurrency a professional and well-recognised asset class.

“But, that takes time and great communication by all of us involved in this exciting new technology. Supporting the guys at crypto-standard in their podcast is exactly the right thing to do to help educate people in the power of cryptocurrency.”

