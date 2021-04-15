Drummond joins ASVA as attractions look to reopen

Tourism

A communications and PR professional with extensive experience in promoting Scotland has joined the executive team at the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA) to enhance the support it provides to industry members.

Ellen Drummond has taken up the role of communications manager with ASVA, the representative body for the visitor attractions sector, which is a major contributor to Scotland’s £11 billion tourism industry.

Ms Drummond’s career in communications and PR has included 15 years working in tourism. For well over a decade, she was contracted by Historic Scotland (now Historic Environment Scotland) to market its extensive portfolio of heritage attractions and grow visitor numbers and membership.

Following that, she was with VisitScotland for four years, supporting the national tourism organisation in achieving its marketing goals by promoting regional visitor offerings and experiences.

Most recently, she worked as a communications consultant with PR consultancy Smarts which she joined after completing an extended maternity cover contract with STV as the media brand’s communications and PR manager.

ASVA chief executive Gordon Morrison said: “Ellen’s experience of working with industry partners and stakeholders means she has an in-depth knowledge of our sector and a thorough understanding of both its opportunities and challenges.”

Ms Drummond said: “It’s great to be rejoining the industry at such a hugely important time as visitor attractions prepare to move forward from the effects of the pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to supporting ASVA members over the next crucial 12 months.”