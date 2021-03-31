Double director promotion bolsters mtc board

Creative

Anthony Brennan and Tasha O’Hare

Scottish web development agency mtc has appointed two directors to its board following a continued period of growth.

Anthony Brennan, who joined the company in 2017 has been promoted to business development director. He will continue to engage with new and existing clients and work with the board to further progress their UK wide growth plans.

Tasha O’Hare takes on the role of operations director. She joined mtc in December 2011 as an account manager and has climbed the ranks through consistent hard work and dedication. Ms O’Hare is responsible for overall operations within mtc.

Mr Brennan said: “What a privilege to help lead this incredible business, the hard work starts today and we will continue to push onwards and upwards together as a team. The sky is the limit for us all at mtc.”

Ms O’Hare said: “Achieving this position has been a long-term personal goal and the result of many years of hard work. I’m excited to return from maternity leave and re-join the team in my new role to continue to drive the company forward.”

With the COVID19 pandemic forcing a huge shift to ecommerce and online marketing, mtc is optimistic about the future and the important role digital will continue to play for its clients. The company is fully invested in helping businesses navigate their digital journey and have helped many companies to trade online throughout lockdown.

Mike Callachan, founder of mtc, said: “Our new management board will be strategically-focused to drive our continued growth, commitment to excellence and delivery of a world class service set.”

This double appointment will boost the number of directors on the mtc board from four to six, including three directors who have progressed through the company’s ranks.