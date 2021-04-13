Data specialist Lawson joins Talking Medicines

Pharmaceuticals

Donna Lawson: joining the journey

Data insights firm Talking Medicines has appointed Donna Lawson head of data quality.

She has more than two decades’ experience within clinical data management and joins the Glasgow company from IQVIA Biotech where she was director of data management .

Previously she was global head of UK data management at ClinTec International.

Talking Medicines CEO, Jo Halliday, said: “High quality, reliable data is absolutely critical to what we do. Donna’s experience will be invaluable as we continue to develop our AI platforms and embark on our next stage of growth.”

Ms Lawson said: “The work that Talking Medicines is doing in making sense of complex data for the pharmaceutical industry is at the forefront of data technology and I’m excited to be joining the team and being part of the company’s journey.”