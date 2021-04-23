Cummings accuses Johnson of being ‘mad and unethical’

Astonishing outburst

Dominic Cummings: ‘sad to see the PM fall’

Former Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings has launched an attack on Boris Johnson, his former employer, questioning his “competence and integrity”.

Mr Cummings, who was forced out of his job amid internal disputes over Brexit and lockdown, denied he was the source of leaked text messages between the Prime Minister and the businessman Sir James Dyson.

Instead, he turned on Mr Johnson, writing in a blog that the prime minister was behaving in a way he considered “mad and totally unethical”.

He claimed Mr Johnson once planned to have party donors “secretly pay” for renovation of his official Downing street flat which was “possibly illegal”.

He warned that he would happily give evidence under oath to an inquiry.

“It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves,” he wrote.

Sir James had requested the Prime Minister’s help in resolving tax issues that would enable him to make ventilators in the UK for Covid patients. Mr Johnson promised to fix the problem.

Mr Johnson has flatly denied any wrong-doing over the text messages.

On a visit to Derbyshire, he said anyone who thought there was something “dodgy or rum” in his dealings with Sir James Dyson was “out of their mind”.

Downing Street is embroiled in a series of controversies, including the Greensill lobbying affair and the use of taxpayers’ money to build a press briefing room that will no longer be used for that purpose.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner accused the Conservatives of “fighting each other like rats in a sack and slipping deeper and deeper into the mire of sleaze.”

She said they had spent “24 hours lurching between cover up and cock up” that shows “breath-taking contempt for the country” following a string of bizarre and damaging revelations and incidents.”