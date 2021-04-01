Celtic look to Howe to usher in a new era at Parkhead

Talks at advanced stage

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter

Target: Eddie Howe (pic: SNS Group)

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is the man Celtic want to kick-off a new era at Parkhead.

The 43-year-old is reported to have had in-depth discussions with the board, including major shareholder Dermot Desmond.

Talks are now believed to be at an advanced stage, with the search for Neil Lennon’s permanent successor appearing close to a successful completion.

Howe has been out of a job since leaving the south coast club last summer, and has since been linked with English Premier League sides Newcastle United and Sheffield United.

Rated as one of the top young managers in the country, Howe won three promotions with Bournemouth as he guided them from League Two to the Premier League where they enjoyed a five-year stay.

John Kennedy has been holding the fort as interim boss since Lennon’s exit in February.

Should Howe take on the job, he will join a club undergoing a phase of major transition.

Long-time chief executive Peter Lawwell departs at the end of the season to be replaced by Dominic McKay from Scottish Rugby, and captain Scott Brown will end a trophy-laden 14-year stay when he joins Aberdeen as player-coach in the summer.

Howe’s first task will be to reassert Celtic’s domestic dominance, with rivals Rangers having recently won the league to halt the Hoops’ bid for an historic 10 titles in a row.

Roy Keane, David Moyes and Rafa Benitez have been among some of the big names linked with the post.