Call for ‘Growth Act’ to accelerate recovery

Chambers plan

Liz Cameron: ‘commerce and government to align’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland’s new government should introduce a Business Growth Act in its first 100 days to accelerate plans for reviving the economy, says the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

It wants the relationship between businesses and politicians to be “reset” to create a new partnership focused on reducing the cost of doing business, boosting international trade and reskilling the workforce.

Liz Cameron, director and chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said its Rally for Growth Action Plan is the ‘manifesto’ of the business community to forge a new, closer, more effective alliance between Scottish businesses and the next Scottish Parliament.

“The Scottish people need commerce and government to align if we are to tackle the big challenges ahead,” she said.

“It is vital that Scottish Ministers and business leaders are talking the same language.”

The plan is the latest in a series of moves by business and academia to stimulate lacklustre growth and productivity in Scotland and underpin the recovery from the pandemic.

Oxford Economics this week produced a report commissioned by the Hunter Foundation spelling out the challenge of bridging a huge GDP gap with rival small nations.

Other reports have pointed to poor business creation and a decline in Edinburgh’s ranking as a financial services sector.