BrewDog unveils hotel off Edinburgh’s Royal Mile

New Doghouse in a former school

BrewDog co-founder James Watt has revealed that the company’s new Edinburgh beer hotel will be in a former school off the Royal Mile.

The Victorian building, part of the New Waverley development at the junction of Market Street and New Street, is to be converted to a new “Doghouse”.

Mr Watt, who had first mentioned the plan for a hotel in the capital last month, has announced that it should be open in late summer.

It had been thought he was planning a small boutique hotel above a BrewDog pub but the plan reveals a full Doghouse similar to the 32-bed establishment at its brewery in Columbus, Ohio.

Rooms feature shower beer fridges, draft beer and food room service, bike hire, guitars and a record player. The hotels, inevitably, are dog friendly and guests can request a dog bed.

The Market Street hotel was scheduled to become part of Billy Cowe’s Apple Apartments, opening in 2017. But the plan fell through two years ago and the building, with 21 bedrooms, a bar and restaurant, was put on the market with an £8 million price tag.

Terms of the transaction with BrewDog were not known. On Sunday night Mr Watt posted a message on social media saying:

“Say hello to the new BrewDog DogHouse Edinburgh.

“An amazing beer hotel, bar and terrace in the heart of Scotland’s capital.

“Expect beer on tap in all the rooms, mini-bars filled with the best beers in the planet and fridges in the shower for shower beers.

“We should be open by late summer. I might just go and live there.”