Branson to open second Virgin hotel in Scotland

Glasgow plan

Sir Richard Branson: ‘beloved brand’

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Hotels is to open a hotel in Glasgow – his second in Scotland.

The Clyde Street project will complement the development under way in Victoria Street and Cowgate, Edinburgh which is due to be completed next year.

Plans for the 242 room Glasgow hotel show that it includes a communal work space.

Sir Richard said: “Glasgow is a dynamic city with a rich history that is extra special to me as my wife Joan is a proud Glaswegian.

“Since launching our first property in 2015, Virgin Hotels has established a beloved brand, always ensuring that our offerings embrace and showcase the local community culture for all travellers to enjoy; and this property will surely do the same.”

James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels said: “Virgin Hotels Glasgow will possess all of the defining characteristics of our brand, including innovative Chamber (room) design, forward-thinking technology, creative food and beverage offerings and unforgettable entertainment.”

Virgin Hotels Glasgow will be completed in partnership with owner and developer Silk Property Group alongside Siggis Capital as the asset manager.