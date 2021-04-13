Brady joins Morton Fraser as CMS promotes five

Law

Yvonne Brady: experienced

Morton Fraser has appointed Yvonne Brady, as head of strategy, restructuring and insolvency.

The position has been created specifically for Ms Brady who joins from Shepherd and Wedderburn, where she was partner in corporate recovery, and head of diversity, development and inclusion.

During her 30-year career Ms Brady held roles at DLA Piper LLP and HBJ Gateley (now Addleshaws) and holds numerous charity roles.

She is a trustee on the board of Quarriers and convener of the Law Society of Scotland Insolvency Specialists Committee. She also is a trustee of the Leuchie Forever Fund which supports a specialist respite care provider in East Lothian.

Claire Wallis and Neeraj Thomas

Global law firm CMS has announced five partner promotions in Scotland.

Employment lawyer Catriona Aldridge joins fellow Edinburgh-based colleague Claire Wallis and Glasgow-based Mike McColl, both from the firm’s real estate team, in making the move to partner level.

Two other Glasgow colleagues, construction law specialist Christopher Dickson and intellectual property expert Neeraj Thomas, have also been elevated to the role of partner.